Dubai tenant who forgot Dh1 million in elevator had borrowed amount, police say

A resident of the same building found the bag full of cash, handed it over to cops

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 7:26 PM

A top Dubai Police official has revealed more details about the honest act of an Indian expat, who handed over a million dirhams he found in his elevator.

On Sunday, the Dubai Police had honoured the expat, Tariq Mahmood Khalid Mahmood, after he returned the bag he found in his residential building in Al Barsha.

Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafi, director of Al Barsha Police Station, said a tenant of the same building had forgotten the bag full of cash in the elevator. “He had borrowed the money from someone to tide over some financial struggles. After returning from a shopping mall, he forgot the bag in the elevator while heading to his apartment,” the officer said.

Tariq Mahmood Khalid Mahmood honoured by Dubai Police.

He immediately rushed to Al Barsha police station to report the missing bag. He told the police he couldn’t remember where he’d lost it.

“By that time, Tariq had handed over the bag to the police,” said Brig bin Shafi.

After the police verified the case, they handed over the bag to its owner.

The police have awarded Tariq with a certificate of appreciation and stressed the importance of collaboration between the community and police.

The police quoted the expat as saying that the honour gave him “great pride and joy”.

