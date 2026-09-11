Dubai announces temporary traffic diversion on Oud Metha Road bridge from Sept 11

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary traffic diversion on the slow lane of the bridge leading from Oud Metha Road towards Abu Dhabi and Port Rashid.

The diversion will be in place from 11pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday to allow development works to be carried out in the area.

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Motorists using the route during this period have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and follow directional signs to ensure smooth access to their destinations.

Dubai has opened a new tunnel connecting traffic from Dubai–Al Ain Road to Oud Metha Service Road, the emirate’s RTA announced on August 9.

The single-lane tunnel spans 260 metres and can accommodate up to 1,200 vehicles per hour. It is designed to ease congestion, improve traffic flow and provide motorists with a smoother and more convenient journey.

The tunnel is part of the wider Oud Metha Road and Al Asayel Street Development Project, which was 90 per cent complete as of late July, according to an RTA update.

The project includes 4.3km of bridges and 14km of roads, while increasing the capacity of Oud Metha Road by 50 per cent.