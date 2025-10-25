Dubai teen cremated after cardiac arrest on Diwali; tributes pour in

A beloved Dubai teenager’s final rites were completed at his hometown in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Saturday afternoon. The body of 18-year-old Vaishnav Krishnakumar, who died suddenly after a Diwali celebration on Tuesday, was cremated at 3.30pm IST (2pm UAE time) surrounded by his family members.

According to Dubai social worker Ashraf Thamarassery, the family arrived at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram airport early on Saturday morning and made their way to their home in the district of Alappuzha.

On Friday evening hundreds of parents, teachers and friends poured into the embalming center in Al Muhaisnah to pay tributes to the youngster who was described as a role model to everyone.

“There was barely a dry eye in the room,” said Thamarassery. “Almost everyone was crying. Several students and teachers spoke about how he was a positive influence on their lives.”

On Tuesday, Vaishnav had attended a Diwali celebration along with his friends where he spent almost 45 minutes dancing. Soon after, he moved away from the dance floor before collapsing. Although he was rushed to the hospital, nothing could be done to save him.

An outstanding student, Vaishnav has completed his schooling from

GEMS Our Own Indian School last year. He was a first-year student at Middlesex University at the time of his demise.

Social media tributes

On social media tributes continued to pour in for Vaishnav from friends and acquaintances. While some described him as the “best friend anyone could ask for”, others recalled how he “inspired a generation” of his peers and juniors.

Several of his friends recalled how he had inspired them to overcome their fear or inhibition to try new activities. “[Vaishnav] got me into the debating club and made me join Model UN team,” one friend commented.

One teacher commented how everyone had something special to remember him by. “For your friends, it's the way you influenced and guided them,” the comment read. “For your teachers, it's how your curious questions and lively spirit made every lesson more engaging. For me, it's the way you led with initiative as the Head of Council, always spreading positivity and enthusiasm.”

His school and university posted touching tributes to the youngster on social media. The school postponed several events in the wake of the tragedy. Vaishnav’s mother Vidhu is a STEAM teacher at the school. He is survived by a 10-year-old sister.