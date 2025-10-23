Dubai school postpones events after sudden death of former student

Eighteen-year-old Vaishnav Krishnakumar, who passed away suddenly on Tuesday night, is being remembered by his school community for his leadership, warmth, and dedication as they continue to mourn his loss.

GEMS Our Own Indian School has postponed all upcoming celebrations following the sudden passing of its former student, Vaishnav, who graduated from the school in August this year.

He spent 14 years at the school and was pursuing a BBA in Marketing at Middlesex University Dubai. According to preliminary reports, the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

His mother, Vidhu Krishnakumar, is a STEAM teacher at the school, while his younger sister, aged eight, is a student there.

In a circular issued to parents on Thursday, the school announced that all planned festivities would be deferred. The message read:

“The entire school community is deeply grieved by this loss and are mourning. Our heartfelt prayers are with his parents (his mother Mrs. Vidhu Krishnakumar is our STEAM Teacher), younger sister, family members, classmates, and his teachers during this difficult time.”

The school also shared a revised schedule for upcoming events:

October 23 – Pink Day: The event will be observed in a very low-key manner at a later date. Students are requested to come in their regular school uniform.

October 24: Non Instructional Working Day for KG to Grade 5 stands cancelled (NIWD). Regular working day for all students from KG to Grade 12. All students are requested to come to school in their school uniform.

October 25 – Family First Carnival: The event has been postponed to November 8, 2025, from 10am to 3pm.

Parents and students were requested to keep Vaishnav and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

A close family friend earlier told Khaleej Times that Vaishnav had collapsed during a Diwali gathering with friends.

“He was dancing and suddenly collapsed. Around 9.35pm., I reached the hospital, and he didn’t have any pulse. The ambulance staff said he had no pulse when they picked him up. They tried to revive him, but his pulse was apparently missing for a long time,” the friend said.

Describing him as a bright and accomplished student, the friend added that Vaishnav had served as the Head of the School Council and excelled in debating and academics.

“Everyone loved him. That’s the saddest part. He didn't have any medical condition. It’s shocking. We are all waiting for the post-mortem report. His body has been repatriated to Kerala,” the friend said.

Before his passing, Vaishnav had been interning with a firm and had recently taken a short break to focus on his studies.

“Just a week ago, he informed his employer that he wanted to focus on his studies and requested three months off. They liked him so much they told him he could even work from home,” the friend added.