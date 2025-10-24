Dubai teen's body to be repatriated to Kerala after police confirms cardiac arrest

The family of 18-year-old Vaishnav Krishnakumar, who died unexpectedly during Diwali celebrations in Dubai, will repatriate his body to Kerala on Friday night after completing all formalities.

Forensic reports by Dubai Police have confirmed that the young student suffered a cardiac arrest.

Vaishnav’s uncle Nitish and other family members were at the mortuary when he spoke to Khaleej Times. “All the documentation and paperwork is now complete,” he confirmed. “Right now we are the mortuary to ensure that everything is in order. The family will also travel to complete Vaishnav’s final rites.”

He added that the boy’s body will be flown out at 9:30 pm on Friday.

According to Nitish, the confirmation that Vaishnav suffered a cardiac arrest came on Friday when the authorities issued all the final documentation needed for repatriation.

“We were informed by Dubai Police that the cause of his death was a cardiac arrest,” he said. “It has also been written in the documentation that they issued to us on Friday.”

Sudden death

It was on Tuesday that Vaishnav died suddenly after participating in a Diwali celebration along with his friends. The 18-year-old, a student of Middlesex University in Dubai, did not have any known underlying health conditions, according to the family.

The student danced for nearly an hour before he felt tired and moved away, the uncle said, citing police investigations.

Soon afterwards, he collapsed and was rushed to hospital, but he had died by then.

Family, friends and relatives described Vaishnav as a gem of a person and “number one” at everything. According to Nitish, he was very close to his family and never liked to burden them. "When he wanted a new phone and laptop, he found a part-time job and made the money he needed to buy the gadgets for university,” he said. “He was really the type of boy that everyone wished they had as a son.”

Tributes pour in

An outstanding student, Vaishnav had received the Golden Visa for his academic excellence. He was also the Head of School Council at his alma mater GEMS Our Own Indian School. Principal and CEO of the school, Lalitha Suresh said: “My school is grieving now, the entire staff and student community is shocked. We are not ready at the moment to say anything more.”

In a post on social media, the school remembered Vaishnav for his humility, compassion and perseverance. A teacher commented how they were proud of him and his achievements. “Your departure is a loss beyond measure,” she wrote. “We have lost not only a wonderful student but a remarkable human being.”

Vaishnav’s mother Vidhu Krishnakumar is a teacher at the institute. Meanwhile a schoolmate shared how Vaishnav was always putting a smile on everyone's faces and helping his peers.