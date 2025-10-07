Dubai event cancelled; TEDx organisers' licence revoked over $25,000 speaker fees

TED has cancelled a Dubai-based TEDx event and revoked its organiser's licence after a Khaleej Times report revealed that speakers were being asked to pay up to $25,000 for speaking slots.

The event, scheduled to take place on October 16 at a five-star hotel in Dubai Marina, has been cancelled, and TED has launched an internal investigation into the matter.

The decision came less than 72 hours after Khaleej Times published its report uncovering how some individuals offered "guaranteed" TEDx appearances in return for hefty payments made through PayPal and Stripe. TEDx events are local, volunteer-run versions of the globally recognised TED platform, known for its short, powerful "Ideas Worth Spreading" talks.

Ripple effect

The October 4 report has triggered widespread response, with several professionals telling Khaleej Times they too were approached with similar offers, some even weeks before the event was announced.

"I was quoted $15,000 for what they called a premium slot," said AK (full name withheld on request), a Dubai-based professional. "They claimed it would include a write-up in the local press and an IMDb credit. I am relieved I didn't go ahead."

A business owner, RK (full name withheld on request), stated that he received repeated messages from a WhatsApp contact promising "TEDx fame" in exchange for a quick payment.

Following the disclosure, the organisers issued fresh apologies and began refunding several speakers who had paid. Screenshots of receipts shared with Khaleej Times show amounts being reversed through payment gateways such as PayPal and Stripe.

The organisers admitted to making a "serious mistake" and said the episode had left them fearing for their future. They have since returned to India and confirmed to Khaleej Times that their TEDx licence has been revoked, and the event cancelled.

TED, meanwhile, confirmed that it has launched an investigation into the matter, reiterating that authentic TEDx events are non-commercial and volunteer-run, and that charging speakers violates its core principles.

TEDx community reacts

The revelations have sparked strong reactions among genuine organisers.

Pooja Uni, executive director and chief curator of TEDx Happiness Street, said the Khaleej Times story "hit home" for those who spend months planning and training speakers without charging them.

"Scams like this erode public trust and hurt legitimate organisers who work purely out of belief in ideas, not transactions," she added, urging aspiring speakers to verify licences on TED.com and walk away from anyone offering paid slots.

TED is a global platform dedicated to sharing innovative ideas through short, impactful talks and speeches on a wide range of topics, including technology, entertainment, design, science, and culture.