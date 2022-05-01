Dubai: Tears of joy for workers who travel every day in labour bus get to tour city in Rolls-Royce

On May Day, the travel company selected 8 employees for the 'Employee Excellence' award for their outstanding services

For the eight blue-collar workers who travel to work every day on their labour bus, it was an experience they never dreamed of - a tour around the city they helped to build in Rolls-Royce.

Dubai-based World Star Holding recently hosted a royal banquet for its workers on the occasion of World Labor Day, celebrated on May 1. the company selected a few employees and drove around the Emirate in a Rolls-Royce, the last word for luxury.

Eight of the 7,000 employees selected for the 'Employee Excellence' award for their outstanding services experienced two days of luxury living. They visited one of the largest hotels in the world - Burj Al Arab, and stopped by at the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

It was a dream come true for construction workers Mohammed Minto and Abdul Bashar, both Bangladeshis, to enjoy the panoramic view of Dubai from the 124th floor of the Burj Khalifa - which they helped to construct.

Kuppuswamy, a native of Tamil Nadu, said that he loved the interiors of the Burj Al Arab, which he always viewed from afar. He was always in awe of the majestic building when he passed by it on his bus to construction sites.

Imran Khan, a native of Pakistan, was overjoyed riding a Rolls Royce on Dubai roads instead of his labour bus.

Ashok Kumar and Rambhilash Chauhan, both from India's Uttar Pradesh, had tears rolling down when talking about these happy moments that they thought they would never experience in their lives.

"The whole infrastructure of the country that we enjoy today is a reward for the sweat these workers had shed, and we don't know how to thank them for this. This is just a humble way to show them our gratitude, and we have prepared a big surprise on this day of International Labor," said Nishad Hussain, Chairman, World Star Holding.

The World Star made headlines when they installed free Wi-Fi and television screens inside labour buses, and they have many more plans for the workers' welfare.

Thousands of World Star employees are involved in various development activities in the country. Their employees have been involved in the construction of the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Metro, Dubai Frame, and the Future Museum. Currently, thousands of workers labour in different parts of the country for Etihad Rail.

Haseena Nishad, Managing Director, said such initiatives that acknowledge their hard work also, in turn, help increase their employees' productivity.