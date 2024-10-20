Dubai: Taxi driver finds Dh1 million in lost valuables; honoured by police for return

Dubai Police honoured an Egyptian taxi driver for returning valuable items worth Dh1 million which he found in his car, it said on Sunday.

Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Station awarded Hamada Abu Zeid, who works for Dubai Taxi corporation, a certificate of appreciation, emphasising the importance of community collaboration in enhancing security and reinforcing positive values across society.

Dubai Police praised the driver and said his act embodies "the noble values of integrity and responsibility that Dubai Police seeks to promote in the community.

