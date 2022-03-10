Dubai: Task forces to test tactical skills, physical strength in third UAE SWAT Challenge

Teams competing in five gruelling challenges stand a chance to win the grand prize of Dh257,000

File photo

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 6:05 PM

A total of 41 teams from 24 countries will test their tactical skills and physical endurance in the UAE’s upcoming SWAT Challenge, which will be held from March 13 to 17.

Public viewers can watch the international SWAT teams competing in five gruelling challenges at Al Rowaiyah Range for a chance to win the grand prize of $70,000 (about Dh257,000).

The five-day event, organised by Dubai Police, will see winners selected based on their performance in tactical, assault, officer rescue, tower and obstacles exercise. In its third edition, the challenge will give away $170,000 (Dh624,000) worth of prizes, including $30,000 (Dh110,000) for second place, and $20,000 (Dh73,400) for third place.

This year, teams from Sri Lanka and Albania will participate for the first time.

Lt. Yasser Al Zarouni, Director of the Dubai Police Team, said the challenge assesses tactical skills, mental focus, and physical endurance of the special task forces.

Ten teams from the UAE will take part in this year’s challenge, including two teams from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

“This year’s challenge will particularly be competitive as teams have been training for the exercises over the past editions,” said Al Zarouni.

Major-Gen Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security & Emergency at Dubai Police, said the SWAT Challenge offers a special opportunity for the UAE to adopt the latest top-level policing techniques.

“The challenge is part of the efforts to share expertise, promote cooperation between global special forces, and adopt the latest tactical and weaponry practices,” said Al Ghaithi.

He noted that the challenge complements Dubai Police’s pursuit to develop world-class training of forces and advance the skills of teams. “Over the years, we have improved the skills of our teams to be on par with international standards,” said Al Ghaithi.

ALSO READ:

The past two editions enabled Dubai Police to sign MoUs with different countries, including the United States, to develop specialized teams and conduct joint trainings, noted Al Ghaithi.

Daily awards will be distributed for winners of each day of the event including $5,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place, and $2,000 for third place.

A jury of 25 members from the UAE and other countries will select the winners.

The challenge will be broadcast live of Dubai Sports channel.