Luxury in the sky: Dubai houses 7 of 10 tallest hotels in the world

Seven of the world's top 10 tallest hotels are located right here in Dubai: which is not surprising when you consider the city's global reputation — both as a tourist destination and a place for architectural marvels.

The home of the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, also boasts other unique shapes on its skyline, including Burj Al Arab, the Emirates Towers, and more.

The world's tallest hotels in decreasing order of height are:

1. Ciel Dubai Marina

The latest addition to the world's tallest hotels list also tops it. Ciel Dubai Marina is set to accept bookings from November 15, 2025, and is the newest jewel in Dubai's crown. The lifestyle luxury hotel, located in the Dubai Marina, stands at a commanding 377 metres.

The hotel boasts over 800 rooms, eight dining destinations, three outdoor swimming pools (including the world’s tallest infinity pool), a luxury spa and a gymnasium.

2. Gevora Hotel, Dubai

The holder of the world's tallest hotel record before it was broken by Ciel Dubai Marina, the Gevora Hotel cuts an impressive figure on Sheikh Zayed Road, the road that runs through the heart of Dubai.

This hotel, with its gleaming gold structure, stands at 356 metres. It was opened in 2018 after 12 years of construction, and has 528 rooms spread over 75 floors.

3. JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

Coming in third on the list, this hotel stands at 355 metres and is run by Marriot International. It was completed in 2012 and was the world's tallest hotel at the time.

Although originally planned to be a single tower, the design for JW Marriott Marquis was revised to include two towers and a beautiful outer structure that is inspired by the rough texture of date palm trees.

4. Conrad Shanghai, Shimao International Plaza, Shanghai

In our first departure from Dubai in this list we have Shimao International Plaza in Shanghai, China. This 333.3-metre tall building houses Conrad Shanghai, a luxury hotel, in its topmost floors.

The building itself also has a shopping mall and other clubs. It was completed in 2006.

5. Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, Dubai

Back in Dubai — and on Sheikh Zayed Road — stands the Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, which misses out on the fourth spot on this list by just 0.3 metres.

The 333-metre hotel is a familiar sight for Dubai residents, with its blue-and-silver facade. The complex structure at the very top mimicks intertwined rose petals. The hotel has 462 rooms, suites and penthouses, and opened in 2009.

6. Burj Al Arab, Dubai

The iconic structure of the Burj Al Arab, which is designed to look like the sail of a dhow, is synonymous with Dubai itself. It sits off the coast of the emirate on an island of reclaimed land.

The luxury hotel boasts a helipad under its spire, and stands at 280 metres. It is considered an architectural marvel, right from the reclaiming of land to the unique imposing structure.

7. Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai

One of the Emirates Towers — the shorter one — hosts this 309-metre hotel. Another signature of the Dubai skyline, the Emirates Towers were completed in 2000.

This luxury hotel in the centre of the city boasts 400 rooms spread over 56 floors. The grounds of the towers are vast and lush, with water features and even peacocks roaming around.

8. Baiyoke Tower II, Bangkok, Thailand

This hotel ties with Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in seventh place on this list. It has a 360-degree revolving deck and hosts 673 guest rooms. The building was completed in 1999.

9. Wuxi Maoye City – Marriott Hotel, Wuxi, China

Another addition on this list from China, this hotel is a 304-metre tall building was completed in 2014.

10. The Tower Plaza Hotel, Dubai

It is only fitting that this list ends how it started — in Dubai. Also on Sheikh Zayed Road, this hotel stands at 294 metres and is another familiar sight right next to the Museum of the Future.