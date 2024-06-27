Dubai: Takaful Emarat announces capital increase of Dh185 million

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 7:13 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 7:14 PM

The General Assembly of Takaful Emarat Insurance Company announced an additional capital increase of Dh185 million, bringing the total capital to Dh210 million.

This decision came in light of the outstanding performance and significant growth by the company’s insurance operations, which grew 79 per cent increase in the first quarter of 2024.

The Dubai-listed company’s insurance revenues reached Dh84 million in Q1 2024, compared to Dh47 million for the same period last year.

“Since the beginning of the year, the company has witnessed remarkable performance and significant growth thanks to the strategies implemented by the new management. We are now in a strong financial position that allows us to explore new opportunities for growth and expansion. We look forward to the future with optimism and aim to achieve more accomplishments,” said Mohammed Abu Quora, CEO of Takaful Emarat.

“We believe that the shareholders’ approval of the capital increase, along with our strategic initiatives, will position the company for sustainable growth and profitability in the years to come.”

Abu Quora added that the results for the first quarter confirm the company's leading position in the health and takaful insurance sectors for both corporates and individuals.