Dubai summer work scheme: Flexible start, end times most widely adopted option

More than half of the work arrangements adopted by Dubai Government entities this summer involved flexible start and end times, according to new data released by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR).

These accounted for 54 per cent of the total under the ‘Our Flexible Summer 2026’ initiative, making them the most widely used option. Remote and hybrid work followed, while other approved flexible arrangements made up the remainder.

The initiative covered 49 government entities and more than 24,000 employees across sectors with varying operational requirements.

Survey findings showed high levels of compliance. Around 95 per cent of employees benefiting from the initiative complied with the arrangements approved by their respective entities, while 99 per cent of participating entities said they had raised staff awareness of work mechanisms, communication protocols and service delivery requirements.

Different entities adopted approaches tailored to the nature of their work. Service-oriented sectors focused on maintaining service readiness and customer satisfaction, while legal and institutional environments placed emphasis on clear responsibilities and workplace discipline. Fast-paced sectors, meanwhile, highlighted the need to manage priorities and strengthen teams’ ability to adapt.

The initiative was first launched as a pilot in 2024, involving 21 government entities. DGHR said the trial delivered "positive results" in productivity and workplace quality, while employee satisfaction and happiness levels reached approximately 98 per cent.

The findings paved the way for the scheme to be expanded across Dubai Government entities in 2025 and 2026.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said the expansion of ‘Our Flexible Summer’ reflected the need for work practices that can respond to rapid changes in the workplace, while allowing government entities to tailor arrangements to their functions and operational priorities.

Azza Al Marzooqi, Director of the Human Resources Department at Dubai Municipality, said the initiative gave employees greater flexibility to balance their professional and personal responsibilities, helping them work more efficiently and productively.

DGHR said the latest results would now be used to identify the most effective practices and key factors behind successful implementation. The findings will also help shape priorities for the next phase and support the further development of flexible work approaches across the Government of Dubai.