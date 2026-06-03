Dubai shoppers can win 12 homes on Dh500 purchase with new DSS promotion

Shoppers can win homes in Dubai for the first time by spending just Dh500 during the Dubai Summer Surprises, said Ahmed Alkhaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment at Dubai Tourism.

"We are putting so many promotions — more than what we have ever put in the calendar. People can win 12 homes. All they have to do is spend just Dh500 or more at participating retail outlets across Dubai from May 22 until August 30 for the chance to win one of 12 new homes."

"Upon spending Dh500 or more, they will automatically qualify for the draw," Alkhaja said while speaking at the annual Dubai Stakeholders City Briefing held at Dubai Opera on Wednesday, which was organised by DET to reflect on recent developments and to align on the priorities for the period ahead.

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This initiative, launched in cooperation with master developer Binghatti, includes 11 studio apartments and one two-bedroom apartment.

People can shop at more than 1,000 brands across 3,500 participating retail outlets, with every qualifying purchase earning one entry into the prize draw.

With every additional spend of Dh500 or more at participating outlets, shoppers increase their chances of winning the apartment.

"The earlier you enter, the longer your entry remains in the draw, further increasing your chances of winning," Dubai Tourism said on its website.

In addition, there will also be gross sale weekends, a gold and jewellery weekend, an electronics weekend, a beauty and wellness weekend, a home weekend, a fashion weekend sale, the Modesh scholarship, and a 90 per cent off sale during the upcoming edition of DSS.