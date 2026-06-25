Win apartment in UAE: Dubai Summer Surprises to give away homes, cars to shoppers

Imagine walking into a shopping mall to buy a few things and walking away with the keys to a new home. That is exactly what Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is promising this year as it returns with its biggest-ever prize line-up, featuring 12 apartments worth more than Dh50 million, 35 cars, 3kg of gold and hundreds of thousands of dirhams in cash.

The 60-day summer festival, which runs from July 2 to August 30, will also bring citywide sales, concerts, family attractions, restaurant offers and hotel deals across Dubai.

The biggest attraction this year is the launch of Win Your Home in Dubai, a first-of-its-kind campaign by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai Chambers in partnership with Binghatti. A total of 12 residential units will be given away through weekly draws during DSS, including a two-bedroom grand prize apartment.

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Two winners have already received studio apartments under the campaign, an Indian resident and a tourist from Uzbekistan. The remaining homes will be awarded over the coming weeks.

To enter the prize draws, shoppers will need to spend at participating outlets during the festival. Those who spend Dh200 at participating malls will be eligible for the DSS raffle, where Exeed cars will be given away. Jewellery shoppers who spend Dh500 at participating stores can enter the City of Gold promotion, offering a chance to win 3kg of gold. Meanwhile, customers who purchase a Dh50 Winner Pack from Enoc or Zoom stores will be entered into a draw to win Dh500,000 in cash and a Dongfeng 007 car.

Shopping enthusiasts will also have several chances to win other prizes. DSS will give away 35 cars through different raffle campaigns, while jewellery shoppers can compete for a total of 3kg of gold. Another promotion will see one lucky winner take home Dh500,000 in cash along with a new car.

Speaking at the DSS media briefing on Thursday, organisers said the introduction of apartment giveaways reflects Dubai's efforts to keep bringing fresh ideas to the annual shopping festival. They added that if the campaign receives a strong response, it could become a regular feature in future editions.

Beyond the prizes, DSS will feature major retail promotions with discounts of up to 90 per cent, the Great Dubai Summer Sale, flash sales, back-to-school offers and themed shopping weekends.

Food lovers can enjoy Summer Restaurant Week, featuring special menus at more than 60 restaurants, while over 700 outlets are expected to take part in the popular Dh10 Dish campaign during August.

The entertainment calendar includes the return of the Beat the Heat concert series, live performances, family shows, Modesh World, shopping mall activations and nearly 200 hotel and attraction offers across the city.

Organisers said the festival aims to give residents and visitors more reasons to spend the summer in Dubai through shopping, dining, entertainment and family experiences spread across the emirate.