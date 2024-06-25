Dubai summer: Students can now get military training, horse riding lessons from police

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 5:39 PM

Students, aged 11 to 18, can now learn scuba diving, horseback riding, and receive military training in upcoming summer courses by Dubai Police starting next Monday, July 1. The courses are open to students from both private and public schools, and from all nationalities.

The programme is part of Dubai Police's Hemaya International Center initiative to equip students with valuable social and life skills. It aims to instil values of discipline, organisation, and responsibility.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Khaleej Times spoke to different students who joined the courses.

Jincheng Zhou, a Chinese expat, had first joined the summer courses back when they were conducted in 2018. He was 12 years old then. This year, he looks forward to attending again.

Jincheng Zhou

"At first, I was very scared because I had never experienced anything like military exercises and department tours. But after a programme or two, I got used to it,” he told Khaleej Times.

For Zhou, the experience allowed him to get closer insights into police force work. He visited different police departments across Dubai and even joined the military marching band.

"From the beginning, I appreciated the opportunity and was proud that my son was selected," said Simin Song, Zhou's mother.

Her son joined the police marching band and drumline program last year, and this July he will attend the diving course. Graduating from school in two years, the 16-year-old is considering a police career path.

"It's a remarkable experience for him, especially at such a young age. This is shaping him into a well-rounded young man with multiple talents. As a mother, I'm thrilled to see him become more courageous, active, and outgoing," Song added.

Jincheng Zhou and his mother, Simin Song

The summer courses included activities and awareness lectures on drugs, crimes, and misbehaviour. The total number of students benefiting from the awareness programs has reached 525,260 thousand students, including 108,432 students from private schools. The programs are organised by the International Protection Centre in cooperation with the General Administration of Narcotics Control.

For sea enthusiasts Suhail Ahmed Suhail and Hamad Ahmed Raheem, both Dubai citizens, the diving course has been a delight.

Suhail Ahmed Suhail and Hamad Ahmed Raheem

"The one-month program was very enjoyable and refreshing, and it taught us a lot about the sea's secrets," said Suhail. "I'm now interested in learning how to film underwater to expand my passion even further."

Fatima, a Dubai citizen, has been attending the summer and winter courses since 2019, when she was just 12 years old. As someone in a wheelchair, she initially struggled with shyness and social anxiety.