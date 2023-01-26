Dubai: Stunning 4-day fireworks display at the Pointe to mark close of DSF this weekend

UAE: Emirati astronaut to conduct at least 20 science experiments on International Space Station during upcoming mission
The endeavour will put the nation on the list of only 11 countries that have sent their astronauts on long-term space missions
It is going to be dazzling with colours this weekend at the Pointe, where four stunning fireworks shows will mark the closing of the 28th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).
Palm Jumeirah’s iconic waterfront destination will hold the dazzling firework displays every day from January 25 to 28 at 9 pm, with stunning views of the world’s largest fountain as a backdrop.
The DSF, one of the world’s longest-running retail festivals, kicked off on December 15 and will run for 46 days until January 29.
Over 800 participating brands across 3,500 outlets offered massive reductions throughout the period, with the final sale scheduled to take place this weekend. It will be the last chance for shoppers to enjoy offers ranging from 25 to 90 per cent off on everything from the latest fashionable items to stylish lifestyle products, children’s clothes and more.
