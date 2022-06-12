Dubai: Student finds gold chain in her community; hands over to police

Historic achievement for the institution and the nation
Dubai Police has honoured 11-year-old Jannatul Afia Mohammed for her honesty and for being a responsible resident. According to a Facebook post by the authority, the student found a gold chain in the community where she lived. She immediately notified her father, who handed it over to the Qusais Police station.
Deputy Director of the Center Colonel Saeed Salem Al-Madhani praised her actions and the steps she took to return the valuable and called on community members to follow her example.
Her father, Mr Mohammed Jashimuddin, expressed happiness that Dubai Police had honoured his daughter while noting that he had only done his duty in handing over the chain his daughter found it.
The ceremony to honour Jannatul was conducted at Cambridge International School in Dubai, where she studies, in the presence of other officers and faculty of the school.
This is not the first time the police have honoured students for their honesty. In March this year, police officers surprised a student, Azam Khalid Dhif Allah, by visiting him at school to appreciate his integrity after he handed over a wallet he found in Lulu Village.
The Dubai Police routinely recognises honest residents who hand over lost cash or valuables. It is part of their "We reach you to thank you" initiative that aims to honour those working with the police to keep the city safe. There have been several instances this year.
Last week, the police honoured an expat, Tariq Mahmood Khalid Mahmood, after he returned a bag containing Dh1 million. He had found the bag in his building lift in Al Barsha.
