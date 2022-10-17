Dubai: Student secures gold in international space competition

He also secured the national award for the highest nationwide score in his home country, Kazakhstan

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 4:36 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 4:38 PM

A Kazakh student in Dubai has secured the gold honour in this year’s International Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition (IAAC 2022).

A student of computer science at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai, Alisher Beisembekov was driven by his childhood passion for physics and inspired by the UAE’s remarkable strides in space exploration to participate in IAAC 2022.

The IAAC is an international science competition that enables students from different countries to prove their skills and get creative in the fields of astronomy and astrophysics.

Among a group of over 4600 contenders worldwide, Alisher was one of only 1400 students to make it through the qualification and pre-final rounds.

Earning the gold honour in the final stage of the challenge, he was ranked among the top 3 per cent of all participants in the competition.

Speaking about his motivation, Alisher says, “I’ve been fascinated [with] astronomy and astrophysics from a young age and would take any opportunity to learn more and develop my understanding. This competition was both challenging and enjoyable and I was delighted to perform well and receive the gold honour. Most of all, it has helped me to advance skills that I would need for a career in the field.”

He also secured the national award for the highest nationwide score in his home country, Kazakhstan.

Alisher who came to Dubai from Kazakhstan to embark on his undergraduate degree has since then been captivated by the UAE’s space exploration plans and activities.

He says, “I think the UAE Mars Mission is a genuinely fascinating feat. Gathering data about the planet’s atmosphere is key to the colonisation of Mars, which is something all of humanity has a stake in. This Mission contains an ocean of possibilities and the UAE’s ambitious plans for space exploration are something I would like to be part of in the future.”

Established to inspire young people to explore the scientific field, the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition presents students with a series of technical challenges throughout the three-stage process.

Displaying his knowledge and skills in subjects ranging from space telescopes to black holes, Alisher impressed the competition organisers at each stage of the event.

Competition coordinator Fabian Schneider remarked, “The whole team is glad that Alisher participated in this year's edition of IAAC. His submissions were excellent, and I am confident that he has a bright academic career ahead.”

RIT Dubai President Dr Yousef Al-Assaf adds, “We pride ourselves in having students like Alisher. The talent and determination that he demonstrates reflects the type of students we are looking for at RIT.

Our students have grand plans that extend beyond their university years – they are on missions to create changes in various fields, and we provide the required innovative environment and ecosystem at the university to support them to achieve their goals.”

ALSO READ: