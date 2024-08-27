Dubai: Student dies, 11 injured after vehicle rolls over on highway

Photo: Dubai Police

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 3:25 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 4:07 PM

One student died and 11 were injured after a vehicle rolled over on Hatta-Lehbab Road, the Dubai Police said on Tuesday.

The vehicle suddenly swerved, crashed into an iron barrier, and flipped over to a sandy area on the side of the road, initial police investigations revealed.

Overspeeding, distracted driving, and negligence were found to have caused the accident, the police added.

Teams from the the Dubai Police rushed to the site as soon as the accident was reported. All those injured were taken to the hospital.

Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, assistant commander-in-chief for operations affairs at the Dubai Police, urged parents to carefully choose the drivers who would pick and drop their children to school. These drivers, they said, should have all the necessary skills and awareness of road safety rules.

The official also warned drivers against exceeding the permissible number of passengers that a vehicle could accommodate. All parts of a car should be checked regularly and kept in good condition.