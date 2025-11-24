Dubai Student Council members, inspired by Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership, embrace responsibility

When two Dubai students received personal letters from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum confirming their selection to the newly formed Dubai Students Council, they found themselves facing something far bigger than achievement alone — it was the beginning of a new responsibility.

For Vanya Pahwa from Springdale School Dubai and Bloom World Academy’s Inaya Danish, it was also the continuation of journeys shaped by student leadership and cultural belonging. They experienced an unexpected sense of readiness — even when neither had anticipated such recognition.

A call to lead, rooted in experience

For Vanya, leadership had slowly become a natural extension of her school life. Her experience in various student roles, she explained, had taught her “to effectively express the student voice, enabling (her) to serve as a communication bridge between students and teachers.”

Those experiences did more than hone her communication; they taught her how to sense the emotional pulse of her school community. By the time the Dubai Students Council application process opened, she already knew the challenges students were facing on a daily basis, because, as she put it, her roles had “helped (her) understand the current needs and challenges faced by students in Dubai.”

The process itself was straightforward but testing in its own way. First shortlisted by her school, Vanya completed an application and CV just before the summer break. Months later, in September, she learned she had been shortlisted for an interview — followed by “about a week and a half of waiting” before the final message arrived: she had been selected.

For Inaya, the path began with a moment of instinct. When she first saw an article about the Council announcement, she felt compelled to try without overthinking consequences or competition. “I think the fact that I truly just went with it allowed me to really consider this role,” she said, adding that she “wanted to show (herself) as (she is) throughout the selection process.”

She applied from an airport — quite literally at the threshold between one country and another — before leaving for India for the summer. She refused to dwell on the outcome. But the surprise came soon enough, when an email from her mother reached her during school hours, telling her she had advanced to the second round.

That day, she recalled, was a “moment of excitement”. She soon learned that she was among only 40 students citywide invited to the immersive interviews at PwC. There, she and her peers met senior leaders, including Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, participating in group scenario tasks, problem-solving exercises, and individual interviews. Waiting for the results afterwards, she said, was “so nerve-wracking,” especially as she hoped her new friends would also be selected.

The result was announced in a way she will never forget — during a table-tennis break at school, approached by her principal, before being handed an envelope addressed to her. “I was honestly scared until I saw the smiling faces with a letter — just for me — informing me that I got into the council!”

A letter that carried weight

For both students, receiving Sheikh Hamdan’s personal message of welcome and selection was more than symbolic.

“When I received the personal letter from Sheikh Hamdan,” Vanya said, "(I felt) honoured to have the opportunity to represent the voices of Dubai’s students.” But the excitement came accompanied by a sobering clarity — a reminder of the responsibility now placed on her.

Inaya described her own reaction as “exactly what anyone would expect” — a mix of immense gratitude and pride. Holding the envelope, she said, made her reflect on the opportunities offered by Dubai and the belief that leaders have placed in young people. “I feel incredibly honoured to have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of fellow students… It makes me very proud.”

With just a handful of members representing nearly 400,000 students, both girls recognised that honour and obligation were intertwined.

Turning ideas into impact

Their visions for contributing to the Council are clear — and deeply personal.

For Vanya, the focus begins with understanding student needs through direct channels. Her plan involves “surveys, collecting information, and doing our best to provide practical solutions, with support from KHDA.” Her emphasis on wellbeing emerges repeatedly, reflecting her long-standing interest in psychology and student mental health.

She wants to spotlight issues she sees affecting many of her peers — “mental health and the development of real-life skills." She believes that financial literacy, emotional intelligence, or communication are essential additions to curricula. Her motivation, she explained, is rooted in a desire “to contribute to the wellbeing of my peers” and create positive impact within her community.

For Inaya, the Council is a platform to weave together environmental action, cultural understanding, and technological advancement — three areas she feels deeply connected to.

“As a passionate environmentalist,” she said, the Council offers her space “not just to educate students and raise awareness… but also to convert that awareness into action.” She spoke of community-driven initiatives, youth collaborations, and projects that ensure sustainability becomes more than a topic taught in classrooms.

At the same time, she wants students to celebrate the diversity that defines Dubai. “I would love to use this position to help my peers better understand one another and feel comfortable sharing their own cultures,” she said, adding that she would also like to help them appreciate the UAE’s heritage.

Inaya describes herself as a technology enthusiast, especially drawn to biotechnology. She also sees opportunity in preparing students for the UAE’s rapidly advancing digital future. She hopes to help others embrace innovation, especially emerging tools like AI.

Lessons from leaders — and a book that resonates

Every council member received a copy of Lessons from Life by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai — a gift that carried deep significance for both girls.

For Vanya, one quote (from the book) stood out immediately: “Life has taught me not to wait for anyone, to take the initiative – others will follow.” She said the message reminded her of the importance of authenticity and conviction. It also reassured her that she, too, could “enact change that benefits us all,” creating a ripple effect for future generations.

Inaya described reading the book as receiving “personal advice from a mentor – so insightful and wise.” But one chapter struck her most: The Two Wings of Prosperity. She highlighted Sheikh Mohammed’s message that “a true leader does not serve his people merely by providing food, water, shelter and medicine. He serves them by sowing compassion, upholding justice and nurturing the spirit of cooperation and tolerance.”

Those words, she said, reshaped her understanding of what it means to lead — reminding her never to forget “who I stand for, who I am the voice of, and what I believe in.”

Preparing for the future by serving the present

Both students see the Council as a defining milestone, not for prestige but for purpose.

Vanya hopes the experience will deepen her understanding of different cultures and perspectives across Dubai’s student population, shaping her “future path in psychology”. The Council, she believes, will strengthen the very skills — communication, teamwork, advocacy — that fuel meaningful change.

Inaya sees the journey as a chance to live her values. Though she acknowledges the position will “open so many doors,” she emphasises that she is “not in it for what it’s going to do for me.” Her focus is on serving others, fulfilling what she describes as part of her identity: caring for people. The role will also allow her to gain hands-on exposure to the fields she hopes to pursue, such as sustainability and technology.