Watch: New Dubai Student Council 'excited' as they receive letters from Sheikh Hamdan

How would a Dubai teenager feel upon receiving a personal letter from none other than Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum — delivering the incredible news that he has been selected as one of the first members of the emirate’s newly established Dubai Students Council?

On Friday, 16 Dubai students received such letters along with a copy of the book ‘Lessons from Life’ by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Serving as a voice for nearly 400,000 students across Dubai’s private education system, the council is made up of diverse individuals to reflect the diverse nature of the emirate's schools.

The students selected for the membership of the council are: Moza Ahmed (Chairperson), Elliott Beth (Vice Chairperson), Wid Alawar, Omar Alkhalfawi, Hein Htun, Vanya Pahwa, Mouza Al Gergawi, Adbelrahman Sayed, Malak Neana, Jabali Kamau, Jasim Al Reesi, Mila Ziller, Rashed Alnuaimi, Inaya Danish, Luca Erkol and Mahra Amiri.

The new council held its first official meeting, attended by Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), along with her team.

To comment on the news, Beth expressed his excitement for the honour, saying: "We as a council are so to make a difference for the students in Dubai."

Reflecting on his ambition and what he aims to achieve via his contribution, Sayed said in a voice full of enthusiasm: "To make a positive impact in this community and be a role model for students in Dubai and the UAE".

Watch as other students react to receiving the letter from Sheikh Hamdan here:

Membership in the Council is valid for one academic year, with the option to renew for a second term, subject to performance and continuous fulfilment of eligibility criteria.

The council will serve as a link between the student community and KHDA.