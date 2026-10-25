Dubai to add around 100 km of main lines to enhance stormwater drainage

Dubai's stormwater drainage system is set to be enhanced with Dubai Municipality awarding contracts for four new projects to develop the city's drainage network.

The projects, which fall under Phase 3 of the Tasreef Programme to enhance rainwater drainage in the city, will involve the construction and extension of approximately 100 km of main stormwater drainage lines, with diameters of up to 3 metres.

With a total value of Dh3 billion, the lines will be distributed across vital areas in the city, covering nearly 100 sqkm. These include Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Safa, Al Manara, Al Quoz, Al Barsha, Al Wasl, Za’abeel, Al Bada’a, Al Satwa and Al Marmoom, which will be connected to Dubai Municipality’s main stormwater drainage network. The projects will increase the network’s water-flow capacity, enhance operational resilience and support sustainable urban growth.

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The Tasreef Programme is one of the UAE’s largest strategic and transformational infrastructure projects. Implemented by Dubai Municipality at a total cost of Dh30 billion, it will increase stormwater drainage capacity by 700 per cent, and reduce costs associated with the construction of pumping stations and operations and maintenance by 20 per cent.

Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim

The Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim Stormwater Drainage Network Development Project is one of the largest projects under the third phase of Tasreef. It covers communities extending from Umm Suqeim 1, 2 and 3, and Umm Al Sheif to Jumeirah 3, Al Safa 1 and 2, and Al Manara along the Dubai Water Canal.

The project includes the construction of approximately 42 kilometres of main stormwater drainage lines, enhancing the resilience, efficiency and capacity of the drainage system.

Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road

The Stormwater Drainage Network Development and Capacity Enhancement Project between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road includes the construction of 14 kilometres of main stormwater drainage lines.

It will serve the Al Khail Road interchange towards Umm Suqeim, Umm Suqeim Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, in addition to First Al Khail Street, Al Marabea Street, Al Waha Street, Al Zumurrud Street and the connecting secondary roads.

The project will cover Al Quoz Industrial Areas 1, 3 and 4, as well as Al Barsha 1.

Al Wasl and areas east of the Dubai Water Canal

The drainage lines along Al Wasl Road Project will serve areas east of the Dubai Water Canal, including Za’abeel 2, Al Wasl, Jumeirah 1 and 2, Al Bada’a, Al Satwa, and Dubai World Trade Centre 1 and 2, covering an area of up to 25 square kilometres.

The project includes an integrated stormwater drainage network comprising main and secondary conveyance lines and associated infrastructure, with a total length of 21 kilometres. This will enable the drainage and management of large volumes of water flow with operational flexibility, helping to prevent water accumulation.

Integrated drainage system in Al Marmoom

As part of the third phase of the Tasreef Programme, Dubai Municipality will develop an integrated and sustainable stormwater drainage network in Al Marmoom, serving vital areas by implementing 23 kilometres of stormwater drainage infrastructure.