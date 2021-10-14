Dubai: Stolen luxury watch that was sold across Europe restored to owner

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
A stolen luxury watch that had been sold multiple times across Europe has finally reached Dubai. And the Dubai Police have now restored it to its rightful owner: Coach Cosmin Olaroiu.
Olaroiu is a Romanian football manager and former player. He has led decorated clubs in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.
In a video, the former Al Ain and Al Ahli football coach is heard saying that he never expected to get the watch back.
“The Dubai Police showed their professionalism in recovering the stolen watch. This shows why Dubai is the safest city in the world. People live here without worrying something may happen to them,” he said.
Check out his video thanking the Dubai Police:
