Dubai steps up polio vaccination drive in private schools

Health authority urges institutions to get unvaccinated children inoculated

File photo used for illustrative purpose

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 4:14 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 4:48 PM

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has recently issued a call in schools in the Emirate for unvaccinated children to get inoculated against polio.

This comes after fears about polio are rising in the US.

A recent circular issued by DHA to private schools in Dubai for polio vaccination, directs school clinics in the emirate to enhance polio vaccination coverage and following certain guidelines.

The letter that has already been received by certain schools and seen by Khaleej Times states, “The Dubai Health Authority advises all doctors and health care workers in schools to enhance polio vaccination coverage and adhere to the following measures.”

Listing out the guidelines the circular stipulates, school clinics must ensure the following:

Ensuring that students complete the polio vaccination regimen The prescribed vaccination regimen for Polio in UAE, are four doses of the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) and three doses of Oral Polio vaccine (OPV) IPV doses are given at the age of 2, 4, 18 months and 5-6 years; OPV doses are given at the ages of 6, 18 months and 5-6 years Ensuring that newly registered students and those transferred from other institutions complete the polio vaccination as required Ensuring that the student at age 5-6yrs have received the 4th dose of polio vaccine Ensuring that the immunization records of the students are up to date as per the country's requirement

The circular also laid out certain disease transmission methods to watch out for that include, “The virus is transmitted from person to person through fecal-oral route. It spreads mostly through direct contact with the stools of an infected individual and to a lesser extent, through ingestion of contaminated water or food. The Poliovirus enters the body through the mouth and multiplies inside the intestine from where it can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis.”

It added, “symptoms include, fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, neck stiffness, and pain in the extremities.”

Some school principals who’ve already received the DHA’s letter are planning to launch a Polio Awareness Campaign at the earliest.

Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam, Principal, Gulf Indian High School says, “The UAE has excelled in combating the illness and has become a regional and international role model in polio eradication and control. Stopping and preventing further spread of polio requires a coordinated effort and definitely schools can play an important role. Through schools we can play a critical role in supporting the vaccination effort by helping communities understand about the need for the polio vaccine. Five doses of IPV and four doses of OPV are the requirements to be covered by the age of five to six years. Success in the final eradication of the poliovirus lies in ensuring that no children below the age of five-six years missed the fourth dose of polio vaccine.”

He adds, “we will be launching a Polio Awareness Campaign to educate the stakeholders especially the parent fraternity to eradicate misconceptions and ensure 100 percent success of the program.”

Schools urge parents to help keep institutions “sniffle-free”

Meanwhile, school in Dubai, after the commencement of classes following the summer break, are also issuing letters to parents urging them to be proactive in supporting schools to stem the spread of Covid-19.

In a recent letter shared by one of the schools to its parents, the institution is urging wards to keep the school “sniffle-free” by urging students to “wear a face mask (not children under six) and frequently and thoroughly washing or sanitizing hands.”

Listing symptoms like “cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, runny nose, nasal congestion, myalgia or body ache, fatigue, abdominal pain, conjunctivitis and rash”, parents are being advised to keep their wards at home and under observation.

ALSO READ: