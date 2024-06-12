Dubai: Start-up wins sustainability challenge for ‘upcycling plastic into homes’

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 6:51 PM

The “Upcycling Plastic into Homes” solution by Frank Cato Lahti from Othalo, Norway, won the global sustainability challenge “Innovate for Tomorrow” organised by Dubai Holding.

He was awarded an exclusive, funded implementation of the solution through a pilot programme with Dubai Holding, guided by the group’s top experts.

“This challenge represents the most incredible opportunity to partner with Dubai Holding, allowing us a springboard into the Mena region and the world. Dubai Holding has a power of execution that few others have, and this region has consistently pushed the boundaries and made the impossible possible. Thank you again to Dubai Holding and its execution partner Tecom Group’s in5 business incubator,” said Lahti.

Rana Hajirasouli from The Surpluss, UAE, was recognised as the runner-up for her “Transforming Excess into Equal Access” solution. The three other finalists were Manhat, UAE; Mi Terro, USA; and Midori, UAE.

The winner and runner-up were granted one-year access to Tecom Group’s in5 business incubator, the challenge’s execution partner. Additionally, the five finalists will all benefit from Dubai Holding’s extensive support network and attend a pitch day event featuring a group of potential investors.

The “Innovate for Tomorrow” Challenge attracted entrants from across 31 countries, 68 per cent of which were UAE-based companies.