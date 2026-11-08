Dubai Stand Up Paddle in Hatta makes a splash as thousands participate in free event

Thousands of UAE residents drove to Hatta before sunrise this weekend for free stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking and SUP yoga as part of the Dubai Stand Up Paddle (SUP) event. Some hit pause to Diwali celebrations and others took time off work to be there. Held over Saturday and Sunday, the event offered free stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking and SUP yoga activities to its attendees.

Rohan Bhagat, his wife Anjali and their 11-year-old son Manthan put a pause to their Diwali celebrations to take part in the activity. “This was the first time we have come to Hatta, and it was worth the drive,” said Rohan. “We did a session of Stand-Up Paddle on one of the family boats and it was an amazing experience. I am glad we came for it.”

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The family reached the Hatta Dam at around 7am and they embarked on the very first round of paddleboarding at 8am. “I kept everything ready the previous night,” said Anjali. “And we left at around 5.30am. It was our first time trying stand up paddle.”

The family left for Dubai soon after their session. “We have to go back to our Diwali celebrations,” she said. “So, we are rushing home now.”

Sold out event

The registrations for SUP weekend were full within a day of the registrations opening. Visitors had various activities to choose from. Free 45-minute guided sessions were held on both days, welcoming adults, families and children aged 6 and above, with sessions running from 9.15am to 5pm.

All equipment, including paddleboards, paddles and life jackets were provided to those who wanted to test their balance, technique and stamina on a 500-metre buoy-marked course.

Yoga sessions were held on the water surrounded by Hatta's stunning mountain scenery. Participation was open to visitors aged 10 and above. Instructor Sophie of Super SUP Fit, which conducted these sessions, said she had seen a huge turnout on Saturday and Sunday. “Yoga on a paddleboard in the middle of the Hatta Dam with Hajar Mountains in the backdrop is almost like a dream for everyone,” she said. “The sunset session is incredibly popular and on Saturday evening, we had a full class.”

Dubai-based fitness instructor Haneen Kattae took the day off from work to attend the event. “I wanted to experience the event, and I have never been to Hatta,” she said. “So I took the day off work and drove here in the morning to enjoy a morning session of yoga on the water.”

She said, she would spend the rest of the day trying out the various activities available.

Registered Dubai Stand-Up Paddle participants could enjoy complimentary one-hour kayaking sessions, with single and double kayaks available between 9.15am and 3pm.

Weekend activity

For Indian expat Farhan and his six roommates, Dubai SUP offered a perfect opportunity to enjoy their weekend. The group left their home in Karama at 5.30am to get to the event for an early morning start.

“We enjoy outdoor activities and the Dubai Fitness Challenge has been a great motivator,” he said. “We have never been to Hatta before, and we thought why not give it a shot.”

They arrived at the venue at 7am and tried out the yoga before heading for SUP at 10.30am. “We are actually really impressed with how well the whole thing has been organised,” he said. “Getting to the parking and then getting a shuttle bus to the event was easy. We got free fruits and electrolytes from here. There are lots of clean bathrooms. It has been such a nice experience for us.”