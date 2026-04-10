Dubai's St Mary’s Church to reopen on April 11 for limited services

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Dubai's St Mary’s Church will reopen tomorrow, April 11. The news was confirmed to Khaleej Times by the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia (AVOSA) that governs Catholic churches in the UAE, Oman, and Yemen.

“The Church has received official permission to reopen for limited liturgical services to be conducted only within the indoor facilities,” the organization wrote in a statement.

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Online registration mandatory

People will be allowed to attend all masses on Saturdays and Sundays, but mandatory online registration through the church website is required.

In a message to parishioners, Father Leny Supe Escalada, parish priest of St Mary's Church, urged cooperation with government directives.

"For all masses, only the indoor facilities including the main church, the Bishop Bernard Dremery Hall, the Bishop Paul Hinder Hall, and the rooms above Bishop Paul Hinder Hall will be utilised," he said. "Apart from the celebration of the mass, no other activities will be permitted within the church compound."

No children permitted

For safety reasons, only adults aged 18 years and above may register. Children will not be permitted to enter the church.

"For those unable to register in time for their preferred mass, I encourage you to participate prayerfully through online streaming," Father Leny added.

Multilingual awareness posters have been displayed across the church premises. Parishioners are urged to read and understand safety instructions, especially in the event of any emergency alerts.

"If you notice anyone spreading panic or displaying aggressive behaviour, please report it immediately by contacting Al-Amin Services on 800-4444," Father Leny said.

Father Leny also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Community Development Authority, the Government of Dubai, and the UAE government for their efforts in ensuring public safety.

"Your leadership, dedication, and swift measures have been a source of reassurance and protection for all," he said.

Last week, all churches and other religious institutions in Dubai were asked to close until further notice due to ongoing regional unrest. The move came amidst the Passion or Holy week which led to Easter-day services in the emirate being conducted online.