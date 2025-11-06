  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai issues special stamp for visitors amid 30x30 Fitness Challenge

Connecting sports, health, and hospitality, the stamp serves as a symbolic gesture that leaves every traveller with a mark reflecting the city’s vibrant and ever-evolving values

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 10:42 AM

If you're flying in to Dubai, take a careful look at the stamp on your passport.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai have launched a special initiative as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30 activities. In this, they welcome travellers with a custom stamp bearing the challenge’s logo.

Brigadier Faisal Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Assistant Director General for the Air Ports Sector, said that this step displays that movement and vitality are part of the city’s identity. He said: “Through the 30×30 Fitness Challenge stamp, we celebrate the spirit of Dubai — a city that never stops moving.”

Connecting sports, health, and hospitality, the 30×30 Fitness Challenge stamp at Dubai International Airport serves as a symbolic gesture that leaves every traveller with a mark that reflects the city’s vibrant and ever-evolving values.