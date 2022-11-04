Dubai special needs centre marks anniversary with musical and theatrical performance

Sheikha Latifa lauds role of institution in catering to the needs of People of Determination

Wam

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 11:20 PM

A live musical and theatrical performance titled, The Secret Diary of DCSN, ushered in the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Dubai Center for Special Needs (DCSN) on Friday.

Dr Mahshid Salehi, Director, DCSN, said: “I feel so privileged to be a part of, something so incredibly special. Most of the students performing, I have watched grow up, and I feel like I have the most wonderful extended family.”

Wam

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, who attended the event, appreciated the role of DCSN in catering to the academic, physical, social and emotional needs of People of Determination and promote their integration into society.

Wam

“The UAE government places great emphasis on empowering People of Determination and creating a conducive environment for them to develop their skills and achieve excellence in various fields,” she said.

DCSN is a non-profit institution that seeks to provide high-quality, specialised education and therapy for individuals with special needs. .