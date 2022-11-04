Dubai special needs centre marks anniversary with musical and theatrical performance

It elaborated that the decision has been taken after it violated Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food
A live musical and theatrical performance titled, The Secret Diary of DCSN, ushered in the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Dubai Center for Special Needs (DCSN) on Friday.
Dr Mahshid Salehi, Director, DCSN, said: “I feel so privileged to be a part of, something so incredibly special. Most of the students performing, I have watched grow up, and I feel like I have the most wonderful extended family.”
Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, who attended the event, appreciated the role of DCSN in catering to the academic, physical, social and emotional needs of People of Determination and promote their integration into society.
“The UAE government places great emphasis on empowering People of Determination and creating a conducive environment for them to develop their skills and achieve excellence in various fields,” she said.
DCSN is a non-profit institution that seeks to provide high-quality, specialised education and therapy for individuals with special needs. .
