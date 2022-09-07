Dubai: Special discount cards presented to 69,000 workers

The Blue Cards can be used at over 60 shops and establishments

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 1:45 PM

Thousands of workers who helped build the structures at Dubai’s Expo City have been awarded with special discount cards.

They will be able to use these Blue Cards at over 60 shops and commercial establishments in Dubai, allowing them to save thousands of dirhams every year.

The cards were presented to them as part of the Taqdeer Award, recognising their remarkable effort in bringing the mega city to life.

Taqdeer Award is the world’s first points-based recognition programme for the labour force. The initiative is a continuation of the special ceremony held to honour 13 distinguished companies, contractors and service providers, which nominated the workers who deserved the cards.

Over 140,000 workers are currently holding the Blue Cards, and more beneficiaries are expected once the award completes its fifth cycle in November, according to Lt- Col Khaled Ismail, secretary-general of the award-giving body.

"Appreciation is part of our traditions and our belief that it is necessary to recognise the efforts of those who contribute with us in building our nation through development projects," said Maj-Gen Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, deputy director-general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai), chairman of Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai and chairman of Taqdeer Award.

"The human element forms an essential pillar of the award's vision, standards and objectives aimed at enhancing Dubai's reputation as the best city to live and work," he added.

Taqdeer Award, launched in 2016, aims to strengthen the relations between workers and companies in line with the best labour standards.

