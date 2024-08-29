Dubai: South African consul-general recalled after alleged visa fraud, misconduct

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 10:03 AM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 11:22 AM

The South African consul-general in Dubai, Andrew Lebona, has been recalled following allegations of security breaches and misconduct, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) announced in a media briefing.

DIRCO, South Africa's foreign ministry, is responsible for managing the country’s diplomatic missions and international relations. The department said it "acted on information from whistleblowers about alleged security breaches and misconduct", leading to Lebona's recall "from Dubai to Pretoria to respond to the preliminary investigation findings".

The investigation, according to DIRCO, is ongoing.

