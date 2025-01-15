Dubai: Some parking slots to offer on-the-go refuelling, car washing among other services

Zaid Alqufaidi, managing director, ENOC Retail; and Parkin CEO Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali signing partnership agreement on Wednesday during 10th Dubai International Project Management Forum

Select parking locations in Dubai will soon offer automotive services, including car washing, mobile or on-the-go refuelling, engine oil change, tyre checks, battery inspections, and other essential vehicle maintenance services.

This follows the signing of a partnership agreement between Parkin PJSC (operator of public parking spaces in Dubai) and Enoc (Emirates National Oil Company Group) on Wednesday – on the sidelines of the ongoing 10th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF).

Parkin did not yet identify the specific parking locations where the services will be available but took note that motorists will have “unparalleled customer convenience, enhanced by on-the-go essentials from Zoom stores.”

The collaboration between Parkin and Enoc will also integrate both companies' respective mobile applications and digital wallets, enabling customers to book automotive services through either platform.

“This integration will offer a unified and user-friendly digital experience, complete with booking management features, real-time status updates, and secure in-app payment options,” Parkin noted.

Expansion to other emirates and beyond

In a separate interview with Khaleej Times published on Wednesday, Parkin CEO Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali said the company plans to aggressively expand its operations. He said: “Expansion of our operations into another emirate and even beyond the borders of the UAE is part of the company’s growth strategy.

"Towards the end of 2024, we announced that we are in discussions with a prominent Saudi-based conglomerate with interests in the domestic parking sector, to expand paid parking services in the Saudi market. The envisaged collaboration will prioritise the adoption of advanced digital technologies and smart cameras to simplify parking, improve utilisation, reduce congestion, and create a seamless parking experience for the public,” he added. Meanwhile, in November last year, Parkin announced the rollout of premium parking charges across Dubai beginning March 2025. The fee for premium parking spaces will be Dh6 per hour from 8am to 10am; and 4pm to 8pm. Other charges will be Dh4 per hour for all other public paid parking spaces. The Dh6 per hour parking fee will be implemented in areas within 500 meters of a metro station, those with high parking occupancy during peak hours; as well as markets and commercial activity zones. Parking fees will also go up during major events, including but not limited to conferences, exhibitions, festivals and concerts to “to effectively manage the temporary surge in parking demand.” ALSO READ: Parkin to capitalise on Dubai growth