Dubai social media sensation 'Money Kicks' escapes kidnapping attempt in London

Rashed Belhasa said he was exercising extreme caution during a promotional tour until he made the mistake of sharing his location online

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 2:31 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 3:14 PM

Dubai-based social media sensation Rashed Belhasa aka Money Kicks has narrowly escaped from being kidnapped by masked men during a visit to London.

In a YouTube posted recently, the young Emirati with over 2 million followers on Instagram, described how his trip almost turned into a horror.

The 20-year-old said, “everything was good for the first two days” until they got a call saying, “Rashed has $2 million on my head ransom to kidnap me.”

Belhasa, who was accompanied by his crew and security, said he was exercising extreme caution during their promotional tour until he made the mistake of sharing his location on social media.

“One day I went to a restaurant, and I posted a picture of a bakhwala,” he recalled. Belhasa said he had been urging his crew not to share their location but himself made the mistake.

“It was late night, and we were 10-12 of us… After 10 minutes I see people taking pictures… We were leaving when three people came with masks and one guy said, ‘Oh rich kid of Dubai.. Welcome to London.”

Belhasa said he instantly realised the men had come for me. “Everybody said they were fans, but my security followed them. They had two cars and they wanted to block me “

Belhasa said his team put him in a van while his friend blocked one of the cars driven by the masked men with his SUV allowing him to escape.

Belhasa said he posted the video to raise awareness among Middle Eastern people visiting London.

“Be careful, be smart. London is such a beautiful place and I love it.. but people are hungry there. Don’t post on social media where you are. I made a mistake and if I (didn't) have a good team, they would have gotten me.”

Belhasa said he never encountered any such thing in Dubai, thanks to the leadership of the country.

“It is such a blessing living in this country. When I came back, I wanted to kiss the floor.”

