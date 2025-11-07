Dubai: Smart Police Stations to be temporarily unavailable Friday night

The Dubai Police have informed that their some services at their Smart Police Stations will be temporarily unavailable on Friday, November 7, from 11pm to 2am.

The service outage will be due to scheduled technical updates. The Dubai Police informed that this will be part of their ongoing efforts to provide a better customer experience.

Smart Police Stations are the world's only unmanned police stations where people can file a complaint or obtain any of the listed 46 services, including permit requests, criminal matters, and traffic concerns without the physical presence of a police officer.

Smart Police Stations function round the clock, seven days a week without any human intervention or presence at the station. It is an integrated interactive self-service police station, which offers smart security services while maintaining total privacy.