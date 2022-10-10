Dubai: Skyrun announces date of next stairclimbing race

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 3:32 PM

Dubai Skyrun, the only official stairclimbing race in Dubai has announced that its 17th edition will take place on November 12, 2022.

Dubai Holding, announced the event in partnership with the International Skyrunning Federation, Dubai Sports Council, Al Jalila Foundation and Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

The competition will challenge amateur and professional runners from the UAE to run up 52 floors. They comprise 1,334 steps of the office tower of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

The total funds raised from the charitable race will be donated to Majlis Al Amal through Al Jalila Foundation, the official beneficiary of the various Dubai Holding wellness initiatives.

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Together, sport and philanthropy are the perfect platform to raise awareness and funds for important causes. We are delighted to be the charity beneficiary once again of the Dubai Holding SkyRun.

"This year’s event will support female cancer patients as cancer is one of the most prevalent health challenges affecting women, and we are grateful that the Dubai Holding SkyRun is highlighting such an important cause. A hundered per cent of proceeds from this event will fuel our mission to fund cancer research and treatment to give hope to patients.”

Dubai Holding SkyRun 2022 will be open to a total of 250 participants, including 20 to 30 professional athletes, across three categories: Elite, Open and Teams (of four).

Dubai Holding will award the top three male and female runners from the Elite and Open categories as well as the top three teams from the Team category. The Group will also recognise the participation of people of determination in the race. The top three female and male winners from the Elite category as well as the fastest team within the Teams’ category will receive cash prizes from Dubai Holding.

