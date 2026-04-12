Look: Dubai skyline glows in UAE flag colours in powerful show of unity, pride

Landmarks across Dubai were illuminated in the colours of the UAE flag in a show of pride.

A striking display on the Burj Khalifa stood out as a powerful symbol of unity, national achievement and shared identity.

The world’s tallest tower became a vivid expression of belonging and cohesion, reinforcing the UAE flag as a symbol of collective strength.

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As the UAE national anthem played, the tower stood illuminated in red, green, white, and black — steady, visible from almost anywhere in the city.

It wasn’t just about the scale; it was the timing. After weeks of tension, the image carried weight.

The powerful visual feels symbolic, with the nation’s flag colours high above the skyline, from world’s highest tower.

Watch the video below:

As the UAE experiences a calm sky free of drones, missiles, or threats with the fifth day of a two-week US–Iran ceasefire, Dubai’s Ruler has earlier called on citizens and residents to mark the moment by celebrating the nation’s strength and resilience.

Residents were encouraged to raise the UAE flag over homes, institutions, and buildings as an expression of pride after 39 days of regional tensions that tested those living in the country.

While praising all diverse segments of society, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said: "citizens and residents, young and old, across all sectors, stood as one under the nation’s flag".

Other buildings join national tribute

Buildings across the country joined the display following Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed’s call to raise the UAE flag.

Wasl Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road was illuminated in the colours of the UAE flag in a striking display of national pride.

The landmark’s vibrant lighting transformed the city skyline, reflecting a sense of unity and celebration across the country.

The visual showcase highlighted the UAE’s identity and shared values, standing as a symbolic gesture of solidarity and belonging as residents and citizens expressed pride in the nation.

The twin towers of One Za'abeel joined in. The tops of both buildings glowed in the flag’s colours, while the sky bridge — suspended 100 metres above ground — appeared to float between them, lit against the orange and pinkish glow of the sunset.

Meanwhile, Dubai Festival City (DFC) transformed into a towering beacon of national pride, its sleek facade illuminated by a vibrant digital tapestry of the UAE flag.

The sharp red crowns the building's curved summit, while bold stripes of green and white cascade down its side .

DFC served as one of the many canvasses to celebrate the unity and strength of the UAE.

Abu Dhabi joins the tribute

The tribute didn’t stop in Dubai. In Abu Dhabi, the ADNOC Headquarters was also lit up in the UAE flag colours, standing as a symbol of the nation’s resilience and unity.

Digital pride

The display was not limited to physical landmarks. The tribute extended online, too, with apps and digital platforms echoing the same message of shared pride.