Ski Dubai visitors can enjoy up to 6 hours of free parking at Mall of the Emirates

Visitors heading to Ski Dubai this winter can enjoy additional parking benefits at Mall of the Emirates, Parkin announced.

Guests who validate their Ski Dubai payment at the mall’s customer service desk will receive two extra hours of free parking, in addition to the mall’s standard four hours of complimentary parking. This allows Ski Dubai visitors to park for up to six hours at no cost.

The same benefit also applies to VOX Cinemas customers, who can claim an additional two hours of free parking by validating their purchase. Shoppers spending Dh150 or more at Mall of the Emirates are eligible for free parking for the entire day, subject to validation.

Parking is free on Saturdays and Sundays, while overnight parking is prohibited, with a penalty of Dh200 per day.

Parking fees at Mall of the Emirates are as follows:

0–4 hours: Free

4–5 hours: Dh20

5–6 hours: Dh40

6–7 hours: Dh60

7–8 hours: Dh100

More than 8 hours: Dh150

These parking incentives are part of the mall’s wider parking management system, which transitioned to a paid, barrierless parking system in February 2025.

The system was first announced in October 2024 after Majid Al Futtaim entered into a five-year agreement with Parkin PJSC, the largest operator of paid public parking facilities in Dubai. The technology eliminates the need for physical entry and exit barriers, enabling smoother vehicle flow.