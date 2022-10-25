Dubai: Six steal Dh220,000 worth of energy drinks, try to sell them for Dh30,000

Britain's King Charles III appointed Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss
A gang of six men are currently facing trial at the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of stealing boxes of energy drinks worth Dh220,000 from a warehouse in the industrial area.
The members, all of Asian descent, stole the boxes and transported them to another warehouse via a large vehicle, with the intention of selling them for Dh30,000 to a buyer.
Yaqoub Yousef Al Hammadi, Head of the Deira Prosecution, said the defendants admitted during interrogation at the public prosecution that they had agreed to split the profits of the sale amongst themselves, with the intention of receiving Dh5,000 each.
Investigations revealed that the first and second defendants received an offer of Dh30,000 from an unknown buyer in exchange for the stolen energy drinks, which is when they agreed to steal the boxes.
The men allegedly arrived at the scene of the crime and broke the window of a vehicle parked in front of the warehouse door, moving it away so their vehicle could enter. They broke the locks on the door and entered shortly after, where they loaded 1,497 cartons of soft drinks, including various energy drinks, and transported them to another emirate.
They returned to Dubai the following day and arrived at another warehouse where they intended to hand the drinks over to the buyer. Police promptly arrested the six men, and they were referred to the Criminal Court by the Public Prosecution.
