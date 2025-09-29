Capacity of road leading to Dubai Silicon Oasis raised by 100%, says RTA

Do you struggle to access Dubai Silicon Oasis? A newly upgraded road leading to the community is set to make entering the neighbourhood much easier.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Monday that the access point to the area from Al Waha Road has been widened from one lane to two lanes, raising its capacity by 100 per cent.

The move, which was taken in partnership between RTA and Dubai Silicon Oasis, grants visitors and residents alike an easier access to the neighbourhood using the access point from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

Areas like Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, and Mirdif, are set to be more accessible and better integrated, and are fast emerging as investment hotspots, following the launch of transformative infrastructure projects, including the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

Upgrades to roads leading to the community remains crucial until the area becomes connected to the Dubai Metro network via the new Blue Line, which will start working in 2029.

Rents in Dubai Silicon Oasis jumped by 28 per cent after the announcement of the new Dubai metro service, according to data shared by Betterhomes and sourced from Property Monitor and internal figures.