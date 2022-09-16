Dubai: Should sponsors provide health insurance to dependents, domestic workers?

5-year-old dangling from UAE high-rise rescued: 'Boy was looking for mother when he slipped to the edge'
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Friday clarified the insurance requirements that the emirate's residents must fulfil, particularly if they are sponsoring a number of dependents.
These dependents may include, spouses, children, parents, as well as household workers, nannies and drivers.
As part of its #BeInformed campaign, the authority on Friday responded to a question: Should sponsors provide health insurance to their dependents and domestic workers?
Here's what the DHA said:
All residents in the UAE — both Emiratis and expats — are mandated to have medical insurance coverage.
While nationals will be able to have access to a government-funded insurance programme, expats have to be given one by their sponsors.
"The extent of coverage for employers and their dependents is determined by the employee's salary, designation etc," according to the UAE Government's official website.
There could be slight differences in implementation from one emirate to another.
In Abu Dhabi, employers and sponsors should provide coverage for their employees and their families (one spouse and three children under 18 years), according to the government site.
In Dubai, a minimum standard of coverage has been established by the DHA for all employers, as well as residents who are sponsoring their families and household workers.
The DHA encourages employers to provide medical insurance for the spouse or dependents of its employees.
However, if an employer does not provide this coverage for its staff's family members, then the sponsor will need to arrange cover for them, the authority said on its website specifically about insurance.
