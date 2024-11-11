Dubai Shopping Festival: Win Dh100,000 cash prize, brand new cars in 'Mega Raffle'

Photo: Supplied

Residents will have a chance to win a brand new Nissan X-Trail, Nissan Xterra, Nissan Kicks, Nissan Altima or Nissan Safari, along with Dh100,000 cash as Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is set to return for its 30th edition on December 6.

Aside from the main prizes, each ticket holder will also be added to a second draw where one weekly winner will receive a grand prize of an all-new Nissan Patrol.

Residents can participate in the DSF Mega Raffle, which will crown one daily winner, every day throughout the length of the festival which will run until January 12, 2025.

Anyone who buys a raffle ticket has the chance to win these prizes. Tickets are available for purchase at any ENOC service stations or ZOOM stores across Dubai. Additionally, there are also options to register for the raffle when purchasing a raffle ticket at Global Village, and at select kiosks across the city. Each raffle ticket is priced at Dh100.

The DSF Mega Raffle is just one of the many experiences being specially curated for the 30-year anniversary of the shopping festival. Throughout the 38 days of the festival, residents and visitors will be able to witness the free, enchanting immersive displays of Dubai Lights, fireworks, alongside daily, free world-class drone shows.