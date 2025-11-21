  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai Shopping Festival to begin on December 5; prizes up to Dh400,000

Festivities, competitions and giveaways to kickoff across the city

Published: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 11:59 AM

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) returns from December 5 2025 to January 11 2026, transforming the city into a “winter wonderland of shopping, entertainment, gastronomy, and culture.”

The 31st edition of shopping festival brings 38 days of events, surprises and prizes.

Shoppers spending Dh200 or more have the chance to win a brand-new Nissan and Dh100,000 in cash every day, with a grand prize of Dh400,000 on the final day.

More than Dh2.6 million worth of gold will also be won through weekly draws. 