Dubai Shopping Festival begins on December 15

The 46-day festival features an array of lively concerts, drone shows, fireworks displays, raffles and promotions.

By Web Report Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 9:13 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 9:33 PM

The Dubai Shopping Festival is all set to return for its 27th edition from 15 December 2021 to 29 January 2022, offering a diverse line-up of events, entertainment, mega raffles and array of promotions.

Dubai’s flagship festival will highlight to the world the vibrancy that has returned to the city, featuring an array of innovative events, lively concerts, incredible drone shows, fireworks displays, global brand collaborations, life-changing mega raffles, promotions and offers across a range of homegrown and global brands, the festival will give residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy exceptional experiences throughout the 46-day extravaganza.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “With Dubai open to all travellers and visitors from across the globe, we will roll out an extraordinary Dubai Shopping Festival during this landmark year in which the city is hosting Expo 2020 and celebrating the nation’s Golden Jubilee.”

DSF visitors can expect a packed programme of events, including theatrical performances, community markets and exclusive exhibitions, folklore and heritage shows, fun fairs, and many other activities for families and children, in addition to events at the Expo site and gastronomy delights across the city.

This year marks the return of the popular Market OTB at Burj Park and the DSF Market at Al Seef.

