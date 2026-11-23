Two drone shows every night, a free-entry food festival on Nessnass Beach and a Dh500 spend that could put shoppers in the running for a Dubai apartment are among the highlights of this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) unveiled the programme for the 32nd edition at a press conference on Monday, November 23. The festival runs from December 4 to January 17, 2027, with one of its biggest markets continuing for another week.

What’s happening on opening weekend?

Rashed Al Majed will perform at Coca-Cola Arena on December 4, the festival's opening night. At Dubai Festival City Mall, dancers, musicians, and performers will open etisalat DSF Nights with the Hala DSF parade at Festival Bay. The waterfront drone shows also begin that evening, and Marsa Boulevard will host a community celebration during the opening weekend.

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Where and when can residents watch the drone shows?

Head to The Beach, JBR, or Bluewaters at 8pm or 10pm any evening from December 4 to January 17. The two nightly shows will feature different displays inspired by Dubai and nature, with light projections on selected buildings along the waterfront.

At Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall will also run a DSF edition of its IMAGINE multimedia show daily at 7.45pm and 9pm.

What’s on at DSF Nights?

Egyptian singer Ruby will perform at Festival Bay on New Year’s Eve. The wider lineup includes DYSTINCT, Bessan Ismail, Aziz Maraka, Mohamed Chaker, Sharmoofers and DJ Madi. Most etisalat DSF Nights activities will be free to attend.

Families can catch Gabby’s Dollhouse from December 4 to 17, Cartoon Network characters from December 18 to 30, and Looney Tunes from January 1 to 10. The program also includes a Just Dance competition, live gaming, and student performances.

When does Beach Canteen open?

The etisalat Beach Canteen makes its DSF debut at Nessnass Beach, Jumeirah, from December 10 to 27, with free entry. More than 50 food and beverage concepts will take part, including homegrown businesses and international brands making their UAE debut.

Visitors can catch free Sunday concerts from December 13 to 27, watch cooking demonstrations or browse a market featuring local businesses. Bluey-themed activities will also be available for children.

What’s new in Hatta?

The first Hatta Glow Run takes place on December 19. The three-kilometre community run has space for 500 participants, and advance registration is required.

Where can you see the supercars?

DSF Auto Season runs from December 19 to January 17. A member of Supercars Majlis said at Monday’s press conference that families could see rare cars up close, including Bugattis, Koenigseggs, Lamborghinis and Ferraris.

The season opens on December 19 and 20 with Collectors Hub at City Walk and the Coca-Cola Arena precinct, featuring classic cars and a parade. Middle East Cars & Bikes Week follows on January 9 and 10 at Dubai Studio City.

MOC27 – Motors, Outdoor & Camping takes place at Dubai Sevens from January 14 to 17, while the Mirdif Motor Show comes to City Centre Mirdif on January 16.

When will Market Outside the Box take place?

etisalat Market Outside the Box (MOTB) runs from January 8 to 24 at The Square, Nad Al Sheba, continuing for a week after DSF ends. Its biggest edition to date will feature independent fashion and beauty brands, international dining concepts, art workshops, live music, basketball and padel.

How can shoppers enter the Dh3.5-million draw?

Shoppers who spend Dh500 at participating retailers can enter the Win Your Dream in Dubai draw. More than 1,000 brands across over 4,000 outlets will take part in the festival’s wider shopping promotions.

“Across the first five weeks, one lucky winner will take home one dream prize,” Mohammed Feras Arayqat of DFRE said at the press conference. “At the end of the festival, one winner will take home all five prizes together with a combined value of Dh3.5 million.”

The five prizes are a Dubai apartment, a luxury car, 1kg of gold, a Dh500,000 shopping spree and cash.