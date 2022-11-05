Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road to be closed tomorrow; take note of timings, alternative routes

Participants can also borrow bikes from any of the 175 Careem Bike stations across the emirate, some of which are located near the event entrance
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has informed the public that the emirate's main highway Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed tomorrow, November 6 — from 4am to 9am.
The temporary closure will pave the way for the highly anticipated Dubai Ride, a key event that is set to transform the road into a giant cycling track.
The ride — one of the flagship events under the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge — will be held in both directions of the Sheikh Zayed Road, from the Trade Centre Roundabout to the Safa Park interchange (2nd interchange), the RTA said in an advisory on Twitter.
Drivers are advised to follow signs that indicate alternative routes, which include:
The largest community cycling event in the emirate will offer families, recreational cyclists and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to ride past Dubai’s iconic landmarks, including the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa.
Last year, 33,000 cyclists took part in Dubai Ride.
Participants can also borrow bikes from any of the 175 Careem Bike stations across the emirate, some of which are located near the event entrance
