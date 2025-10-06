'Rashid in our hearts': Sheikh Mohammed shares lessons from late father

"May God have mercy on my father"... With these words, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum concluded his heartfelt tribute to his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, honouring his memory and legacy.

This year marks thirty-five years since the passing of Sheikh Rashid, Dubai’s founding father, who ruled the emirate from 1958 until his death on October 7, 1990.

During these crucial formative years of the nation’s founding, the emirate quickly progressed from an economically desolate area to one that saw a development boom.

To mark the anniversary, Sheikh Mohammed shared with the world some of the invaluable lessons he inherited from Sheikh Rashid — lessons in leadership, effective communication, compassion, and timeless wisdom.

"On the anniversary of his passing, we remember his spirit and his lessons; We remember his wisdom and the achievements of his rule; We remember his honesty in serving his nation and building the glory of his people", said Sheikh Mohammed, who is also UAE Prime Minister and Vice President.

"His virtues will live on through generations and across time. In our hearts, Rashid was — and will always remain," he added.

In a tweet, the Dubai royal shared clips of himself with his father, along with black-and-white photos of Sheikh Rashid. Take a look:

— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 6, 2025

The Dubai royal reflected on the lessons he learned from Sheikh Rashid — lessons that continue to shape his outlook and leadership. Among them were simplicity, self-control, and the ability to listen with patience.

"I learned from him how to listen, when to be firm, and when to be gentle. I learned from him dignity without pretence, tolerance toward the ignorant, and kindness toward everyone."

Another enduring lesson from Sheikh Rashid was not to seek out others’ faults, but to overlook at times and to offer gentle correction when needed, especially toward those whose sincerity, love, and dedication are beyond doubt.

"I learned from him to accept criticism, to have self-confidence, and to strike a balance between kindness to people and the composure and firmness required by my position," he added.