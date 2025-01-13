Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed welcomes Malaysian PM

Photos: X/Sheikh Mohammed

Sheikh Mohammed on Monday warmly welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to the country.

The Dubai Ruler took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his welcoming message.

In his post, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the strong ties between the UAE and Malaysia, built on shared values of "love and the Islamic religion".

The Dubai Ruler wrote, "We welcome...Anwar Ibrahim, the guest of the country, and the high-level delegation accompanying him."

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the robust trade partnership between the two nations, noting that the annual trade exchange exceeds Dh18 billion.