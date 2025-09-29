  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai Ruler offers condolences on death of Fatima bint Saeed Mohammed Al Kindi

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan also visited the mourning majlis to offer his sympathies

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 4:49 PM

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his condolences on the death of Fatima bint Saeed Mohammed Al Kindi.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan also visited the mourning majlis in Dubai to offer his sympathies.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

They expressed sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying for God’s mercy upon her, a place in His gardens, and strength and patience for her loved ones during this time of grief.