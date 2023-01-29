Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed renames Al Minhad area as Hind City

The city comprises four zones and includes housing for UAE citizens

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. — File photo

Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday announced Hind City in Dubai.

According to the directives issued by the Dubai Ruler, Al Minhad area and its surrounding areas are renamed as ‘Hind City’.

The city includes four zones, and is served by major roads, including Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road. The city includes housing for Emirati citizens.