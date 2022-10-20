Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed receives Prime Minister of North Macedonia

The meeting focused on the importance of collaboration between the UAE and North Macedonia across various sectors

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received Dimitar Kovačevski, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, at the Al Marmoom Majlis in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Prime Minister Kovačevski, underscoring the UAE's keenness to foster relations with friendly countries to promote cooperation in various fields.

The meeting focused on the importance of collaboration between the UAE and North Macedonia across various sectors in the best interests of the peoples of both countries.

The discussions also explored ways to boost bilateral commercial partnerships and promote mutual investments that can support the two countries' development efforts.

Dimitar Kovačevski expressed his pleasure at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and his pride in the UAE-North Macedonia strong relations, adding that he aspires to see greater cooperation between the two countries in various vital fields.

Present during the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

Also present on the Macedonian side were Fatmir Besimi, Minister of Finance; Blagoj Bochvarski, Minister of Transport and Communications; Ljupco Nikolovski, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy; and Abdulkadar Memedi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the UAE.

